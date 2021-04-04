Bollywood actress and a fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared her various moods on social media. Disha posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a denim skirt and a backless cut out dress. She completed her look with a high ponytail. Ek Villain Returns: Mohit Suri Heads to Goa for the Shoot of John Abraham, Disha Patani’s Film.

"Mood," she wrote as the caption. Actress Elli AvrRam dropped a comment on the picture: "Love this mood." On the work front, Disha has started shooting for "Ek Villain Returns" along with John Abraham. Disha Patani’s Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai to Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad: Bollywood’s Stunt Queens Gear Up for Next-Level Action.

Check Out Disha Patani's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

She will also be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama "KTina".

