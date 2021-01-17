Bollywood star Disha Patani on Sunday soared temperature as she treated fans to a stunning no make-up selfie. The Malang star hopped on to Instagram as she sports a cheetah print deep neck furry top while flaunting her natural glow. Disha mesmerised her fans as she left her golden locks open, while she effortlessly posed for the picture. The actor seems to be travelling as one can catch a glimpse of the seat and roof of her car, and sun rays kissing her skin through the window pane. Patani is also seen donning a tiny silver necklace moulded in the shape of 'Love'. Disha Patani Ditches Her Swanky Car and Takes an Auto-Rickshaw Ride Instead (View Pics)

As the gorgeous picture of the star speaks for itself, the 'MS Dhoni' star left a flower emoticon as a caption to the post. The actor also shared some more pictures featuring savoury sweets as she spent the weekend binging on them. The photos on her Instagram Stories show a box of jalebis and she wrote alongside," My fear jalebi, you are mine today." Disha Patani is Super Excited to Start Shoot of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 Soon

Disha Patani's No Make-Up Selfie

Patani also shared pictures of chocolate mouse and fruit tart on her Instagram Story. More than 6 lakh fans liked the post within an hour of being posted, while many left red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section as they adored the pictures.