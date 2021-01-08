A simple picture of Disha Patani sets the internet on fire. The actress who is very much active on social media has quite a huge fan base. She made her Bollywood debut with sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 and since then has been making her fans go gaga with her acting and fashion. Recently, the actress was spotted taking a rickshaw ride back home. A few pictures of the beauty has been surfacing on the internet which sees her taking the three-wheeler instead of her luxuries car. Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Beyonce As She Takes Up the Viral Savage Challenge (Watch Video).

Patani was clicked by the paparazzi in the city post her ad shoot in Versova and was seen getting off a jetty. However, ditching the car ride, the actress took an auto-rickshaw. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing black co-ords that comprises of a top, matching joggers and sneakers. Well, it was a few days ago, when we had also spotted Sunny Leone taking the rickshaw. The Boys Hindi Version: Disha Patani Shares Her Excitement on Dubbing as Starlight for Amazon Prime Show.

Scroll Through Disha Patani's Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Kamble (@ak_paps)

Well, all we can say is that fans of the actress would be proud of her for taking an auto-ride and also adhering to the COVID-19 rules and opting for a mask. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. Ahead, she is awaiting the release of Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 11:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).