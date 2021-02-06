Netflix releases the trailer of late actor Irrfan Khan’s Bengali movie Doob: No Bed of Roses as the late Irrfan Khan's 2017 Bengali-language film arrives on the streaming platform. Going by the film's trailer we see the Piku star stepping in the shoes of a filmmaker named Javed Hassan who goes through a broken marriage and also has an affair with daughter's friend which is too much for a middle-aged man. We see a lost, confused Irrfan as he tries to sustain all the mishap in life and fans would want to see this performance through this dark award-winning movie which has finally arrived on Netflix. Irrfan Khan’s Finish Line Came Too Soon, but We Are Proud of Him, Says Late Actor’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar

Bangladeshi director Mostafa Sarwar Farooki brings a real-life event from his country and Irrfan truly seems to be true to his character. Speaking about working with the legendary Irrfan Khan, Mostafa said “I still remember when I went to Irrfan’s house in Mumbai to discuss the script and his character, we ended up chatting about everything other than the film. From nature, childhood, mother, dreams to cricket, we spoke about everything other than cinema. Later, I realised maybe that was his way of getting to know people.” Bankrolled by Jaaz Multimedia of Bangladesh and Eskay Moviesof India, the film is co-produced by Irrfan Khan himself. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Will ‘Start Looking into Offers’ for Films After May

Check Out Doob: No Bed of Roses Trailer Below:

The film has won several accolades including an independent jury award at the 39th Moscow International Film Festival and even bagged nominated for Golden Goblet Awards at Shanghai International Film Festival just before its release. The movie is based on the life of Bangladeshi writer and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed and it was banned in the country for being culturally inappropriate Irrfan Khan took his last breath April 29, 2020, and the actor's Bengali movie Doob: No Bed of Roses is available to stream on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2021 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).