Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing a cameo role in a Gujarati film titled Fakt Mahilao Mate. Jointly produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, 'Fakt Mahilao Mate' is touted as a family centric comedy. Recalling how Big B came on board, Anand Pandit said, "It is getting tough for me to envision any project without Amit ji who has been a friend, mentor and guide to me in so many ways over the years. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna’s Iconic Film Anand Gets a Remake With a COVID-19 Spin.

The moment I asked him if he would do a cameo in 'Fakt Mahilao Mate' , he instantly said, 'Yes!' He did not ask to hear the script or to know who the director was and came on the sets. This is the first time that Amit ji is playing a Gujarati character in a Gujarati film." He added, " When Amit ji heard the script on the sets, he loved the witty twists and laughed heartily during the shoot. He was right on time as usual and finished his scenes with clockwork precision. Everyone was surprised by his ease with Gujarati but few people know that he is a linguist and effortlessly picks up the nuances of different languages. Project K: Nag Ashwin Gives an Exciting Update on Prabhas’ Intro Shot in Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone’s Film.

I remember watching him in 'Laawaris' where he spoke multiple languages in a comic scene and little did I know that one day, he would face the camera for my own Gujarati film! As always, he dazzled everyone with his professionalism and charisma. " Fakt Mahilao Mate will release on August 19 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)