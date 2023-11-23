Actor Sunny Deol attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa with filmmakers Rajkumar Santoshi and Anil Sharma. Sunny spoke about his character Tara Singh and the success of his most recent film Gadar 2. After receiving compliments from director Rajkumar Santoshi, the actor broke down in tears as he spoke about his film career at the ceremony. "I believe that the industry has not done justice to Sunny's talent. But God has done justice," the Ghayal director said. IFFI 2023: Sunny Deol Opens Up About Career Slump After Gadar's Success, Actor Says ‘I Was Not Able To Find Right Kind of Scripts’.

Reacting to Rajkumar Santoshi's comment, Sunny Deol said, "I just get too emotional, it's my problem" as he wiped his tears. Sunny Deol added, "I remember when I met people from the Army, the Navy and the Air Force. The faith they had in the films I made, is where my positivity came from. Like I have said in previous interviews that mujhe laga ki rab mere andar agaya hai"

He talked about his character Tara Singh in 'Gadar' series and said, "Jo Tara Singh hai, everyone wants to be like Tara Singh. A wife would want her husband to be like Tara. The husband would want the wife to be like Sakeena. The way Gadar succeeded, I had never expected."

Meanwhile, Sunny is basking in the success of Gadar 2. Sunny's Gadar 2 took the box office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about a month. The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2. Sunny Deol Birthday Special: 5 Explosive Dialogues of the Actor That Are Iconic.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. He will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which is being produced by actor Aamir Khan.