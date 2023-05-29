TV presenter and actor Maniesh Paul who is all set for his OTT debut with 'Rafuchakkar' on Monday dropped a teaser of a highly anticipated series.

Taking to its official Instagram handle, JioCinema treated fans with the teaser video. Sharing the video, they captioned it, "1 face, many masks...jaadugar yaa con-artist? Logon ko thugna Prince ka shauk nahi, pesha hai #RafuchakkarOnJioCinema streaming free, 15 June onwards."

Rafuchakkar follows the story of Prince, a cunning conman with a golden touch, who specializes in swindling the rich and corrupt. However, his luck takes a turn when he is captured by Shaurya Chautala, an ambitious Crime Branch officer. The tables are turned when Prince finds himself facing Ritu Bhandari, the toughest and most renowned lawyer in town. As the court battle ensues, it becomes increasingly unclear whether Prince is the true swindler, or an innocent caught in a web of deceit.

Joining Maniesh Paul in the stellar cast is Priya Bapat, who portrays the fiery and renowned lawyer Ritu Bhandari, adding intensity and depth to the courtroom battles. Sushant Singh delivers a powerful performance as Sarvesh Pathania, a key character intricately entwined in Prince's world. Aksha Pardasany shines as Shaurya Chautala, the relentless and determined Crime Branch officer, who leaves no stone unturned in her pursuit of justice. Directed by Ritam Shrivastava, Rafuchakkar promises to captivate audiences with its nail-biting suspense.

Starring in the lead role as Pawan Kumar Bawaria, Maniesh Paul mesmerizes audiences with his exceptional talent and versatility. Speaking about his excitement for the series, Paul said, "After Jugjugg Jeeyo, Rafuchakkar feels the right step as an actor. I love the challenge to push my boundaries and mould myself into different characters. And I have been fortunate enough to experiment with five characters in one for Rafuchakkar especially as it marks my digital debut as well. Special shout-out to Jio Studios for instilling their faith in me to play a role so drastically different from my personality. It has been a wonderful experience, from going through a series of combinations and experiments for every look to the interesting process of actually slipping into them, I felt like I lived ages and lives in just one show."

Talking about her experience, Priya Bapat said, "Working on Rafuchakkar was an exciting experience. It offered me the opportunity to portray the role of a lawyer, which was a fresh and exciting challenge for me. I thoroughly enjoyed immersing myself in the nuances of body language and courtroom etiquette. Crafting lengthy courtroom speeches was particularly demanding, but thanks to the support of an exceptional team, the journey was incredibly smooth. Working with Manish Paul was great, and our on-screen dynamic resembles the classic Tom and Jerry relationship throughout the season. He portrays a con man, while I play the determined lawyer trying to prove his guilt. Aksha Pardasany has been an absolute delight to work with as well. I am immensely grateful for the experience of working alongside GSEAMS and Jio Studios, with Ritam sir directing the season."

Aksha Pardasany expressed her excitement about being a part of the series and bringing the character of Shaurya Chautala to life, she said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of 'Rafuchakkar' and to bring the character of Shaurya Chautala to life. This show has been an incredible journey for me, both professionally and personally. Shaurya is a strong and determined Crime Branch officer and portraying her has challenged me to push my boundaries as an actor. Working alongside such a talented cast and crew has been a rewarding experience. I can't wait for the audience to witness the gripping storyline and thrilling moments we have created. It's even more exciting that the show will be available on JioCinema, allowing viewers across the country to enjoy this captivating series at their convenience."

Talking about his character in Rafuchakkar Sushant Singh said "Stepping into the shoes of Sarvesh Pathania in 'Rafuchakkar' has been an extraordinary journey for me. This character is close to my heart, with his own shades of complexity and depth that he lends to the overall narrative. It's been an exhilarating experience to portray him on screen, exploring his motivations and inner conflicts. Working alongside such a talented ensemble cast and dedicated crew has been truly rewarding. I'm eagerly looking forward to the audience's reaction to this interesting series. And the fact that 'Rafuchakkar' will be available on JioCinema makes it even more special, as it is the ultimate destination for all the exciting content and entertainment reaching millions across the country."

The series is presented by Jio Studios - produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS) and is directed by Ritam Srivastava.