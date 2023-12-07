The action drama film Animal has surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office, as announced by the makers on Thursday. Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film, released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Animal Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Continues Phenomenal Run, Grosses Rs 527.6 Crore Worldwide.

T-Series, the production house, shared the collection update, stating that Animal has earned Rs 527.6 crore within six days of its release, captioning the post on Instagram as "#Animal Explosion Continues, #AnimalHuntBegins."

While running successfully in theatres, some critics and viewers have criticised Animal for being misogynistic and graphically violent. The pan-India movie, given an A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra.

Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.