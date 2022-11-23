Bollywood actor Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi's next film. Alizeh began shooting for her debut film in 2022 and the film is all set to release in the year 2023. Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, Budhia Singh: Born to Run, which received a national award. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Has Not Approached Salman Khan for the Sequel, Makers Issue Statement.

Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series Jamtara seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. Further deets about Alizeh's debut film has been kept under wraps. Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

After Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, Alizeh is another star kid who will be soon making her acting debut. Meanwhile, talking about Salman Khan's film front, he will be next seen in the upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif which will hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023 and Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.