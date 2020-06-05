Environment Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan Shares Scenic Snaps From The Sets of Her Previous Films!

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is world environment day 2020. By now, you must have seen a hundreds of posts dedicated to the theme on social media. However, sadly, it is not just a 'theme' to adhere to but a day that has to be taken seriously. More than ever, now. This is exactly what the celebs all over are also emphasizing on. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Sara Ali Khan. Environment Day 2020: From Being a Bikini Babe to a Mountain Person, Kubbra Sait Flaunts Her Romance With Nature (View Pics).

The 24-year-old Bollywood beauty posted a series of snaps from the sets of her films. From Kedarnath to Love Aaj Kal, she got them from everywhere and shared them with the world. Sara has always been an avid nature enthusiast and that showed through her Instagram pictures and videos. Like them, these too are nothing but beautiful! Check them out.

On another note, Sara has also been at a receiving end of the trolls. She recently had posted a social media posted and wrote 'All Lives Matter' instead of 'Black Lives Matter.' This irked the netizens and slammed her for being ignorant. However, she soon deleted the post after getting substantial backlash for it. But now as we can see, she has totally moved on from the bitter experience and is celebrating the virtual World Environment Day 2020 along with rest of the world! How did you like Sara's pics?