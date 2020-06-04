Sara Ali Khan Shares 'All Lives Matter' Post, Deletes it After Getting Trolled for Being Ignorant
The death of an African-American, George Floyd while being in police custody has sparked outrage in the US. While Hollywood celebs are condemning the police brutality against black people, a harsh reality that still exists in the modern-day US, Bollywood celebs too, are showing their support by standing in solidarity with them. However, the controversy was never about 'all lives matter', was it? It was always about 'black lives' and there is a thin line to differentiate between them. Sara Ali Khan, unfortunately, failed to understand the same difference. Karan Johar Supports #BlackOutTuesday Movement in His Latest Tweet; Twitterati Questions His Silence Over Minority Mistreatment in India.

While the US is burning with the protestors demanding justice for George Floyd, Indian citizens are horrified to realise the death of a pregnant elephant who was a victim of a 'human error'. Apparently, the majestic creature died after consuming a pineapple filled with crackers but it wasn't an intentional attempt rather a sad practice that farmers follow to save their crops from wild animals. Sara, in her attempt to condemn both the instances, shared a post that suggested that 'all lives matter' irrespective of race, colour, humans and animals. However, her attempt backfired when trolls started trolling her for same. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares This After Being Trolled for Posting About Justice for George Floyd (See Pic Inside).

Twitterati started trolling the actress for being ignorant and not realising the intensity of the situation. The debate here is that 'white people' are never asked to sacrifice and they don't ever face humiliation in their lives. They aren't scared for their lives and hence 'all lives matter' is the wrong term to use currently. Netizens were quick to slam the actress for her glaring error and this is how they reacted...

Yes, we do understand the concerns here but let's give her a benefit of doubt, shall we? The actress was quick to recognise her mistake and even deleted her post. Of course, #BlackLivesMatter is a movement that shouldn't be smeared but in context to what happened in India, the saying 'all lives matter' makes sense. She probably should have reacted separately.