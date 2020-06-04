Sara Ali Khan Shares 'All Lives Matter' Post, Deletes it After Getting Trolled for Being Ignorant

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The death of an African-American, George Floyd while being in police custody has sparked outrage in the US. While Hollywood celebs are condemning the police brutality against black people, a harsh reality that still exists in the modern-day US, Bollywood celebs too, are showing their support by standing in solidarity with them. However, the controversy was never about 'all lives matter', was it? It was always about 'black lives' and there is a thin line to differentiate between them. Sara Ali Khan, unfortunately, failed to understand the same difference. Karan Johar Supports #BlackOutTuesday Movement in His Latest Tweet; Twitterati Questions His Silence Over Minority Mistreatment in India.

While the US is burning with the protestors demanding justice for George Floyd, Indian citizens are horrified to realise the death of a pregnant elephant who was a victim of a 'human error'. Apparently, the majestic creature died after consuming a pineapple filled with crackers but it wasn't an intentional attempt rather a sad practice that farmers follow to save their crops from wild animals. Sara, in her attempt to condemn both the instances, shared a post that suggested that 'all lives matter' irrespective of race, colour, humans and animals. However, her attempt backfired when trolls started trolling her for same. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares This After Being Trolled for Posting About Justice for George Floyd (See Pic Inside).

Twitterati started trolling the actress for being ignorant and not realising the intensity of the situation. The debate here is that 'white people' are never asked to sacrifice and they don't ever face humiliation in their lives. They aren't scared for their lives and hence 'all lives matter' is the wrong term to use currently. Netizens were quick to slam the actress for her glaring error and this is how they reacted...

Sara Was the Newest Victim in B-town

sara ali khan is a prime example of how privilege can give you the access to education in one of the best universities but not brains to apply that and learn from there — love, muskii (@itsmuskaaann) June 4, 2020

She Was Earlier Slammed for her Filmfare Photoshoot

sara ali khan, a history grad from columbia, not only accessorising a black model in one of her shoots but also supporting all lives matter on a platform where she has a significant following is further proof that going to an ivy league doesn’t necessarily mean you’re smart. — today’s urban youth. (@shahitukray) June 4, 2020

Twitter Was in No Mood to Forgive Her

Sara ali khan I ain't supporting you this time pic.twitter.com/aMfLvZ8Hq7 — 𝘙𝘐𝘛𝘐𝘒𝘈 ❄ (@__iamyourdaisy_) June 4, 2020

That's a Bit Harsh

Sara Ali Khan was always regressive. Y'all hyped her up because she's remotely funny and articulate. But she's always been completely blind and oblivious to any kind of social issue. And instead of keeping quiet she acts the intellectual. — . (@exultantdreamer) June 4, 2020

Was the Issue Blown Out of Proportion?

Well.. what can you expect from a privileged person?? I thought Sara Ali khan was the sane one amongst these actor kids, but naah you proved me wrong pic.twitter.com/3VUsbiGJnY — Nikki ⁷ (@armyblink_74) June 4, 2020

She Understood what Sara Wanted to Say

To people going after Sara Ali Khan.. There was an elephant trunk in the pic She wanted to convey that every life matters. Even animal lives matter. Yes, the way black was striked out was not okay. But her point was evey life matters. Idek y people r making a huge deal out of it. — Shagufta (@95Shagufta) June 4, 2020

He Did Too!

I Completely stand with sara Ali Khan. This trend shows how wrong interpretation can lead to spread of misinformation. U should understand the meaning of the statement that she has Posted. It's right ,everyone's life matters irrespective of sex, race,region, religion or creature pic.twitter.com/FrvdA8ZOEN — Sadasiba Rajaguru Mohapatro (@sadasibrajguru) June 4, 2020

But She Didn't

Sara Ali Khan is really a horrible insensitive elitist twat.... this y’all Columbia grad?? future of Bollywood ?? pic.twitter.com/bABDTCvzQQ — dina (@alinaxdarkling) June 4, 2020

Neither Did She

sara ali khan repeatedly proving how fucking daft she is - first with her “yoU wAnT to lOok DaRk, pUt on sOme bRoNzER” bullshit and now her all lives matter bullshit - that’s some money wasted on an ivy league education only to end up being just as ignorant and illiterate — you’ve hit tweet limit (@kxinat) June 4, 2020

Yes, we do understand the concerns here but let's give her a benefit of doubt, shall we? The actress was quick to recognise her mistake and even deleted her post. Of course, #BlackLivesMatter is a movement that shouldn't be smeared but in context to what happened in India, the saying 'all lives matter' makes sense. She probably should have reacted separately.