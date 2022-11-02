November 2 is marked as Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Soon it might become an official holiday for his fans. This man enjoys patronage and love across the globe. Today, it just reaches fever pitch as his fans thank him for being born. For Shah Rukh, it has been a ritual for a long time where he would open the Mannat gates for his fans and press on this day. The COVID years have put a dent in it of course. But there's one other person who celebrates her birthday on the same day and it's Esha Deol. However, if you think the similarities end there, you are wrong. They also share a movie! For Shah Rukh Khan's 57th Birthday ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ to Rerun in Theatres.

Back in 1992, Shah Rukh Khan began his movie career and one of his earlier films was Dil Aashna Hai. The latter was directed by Hema Malini. It was a breakthrough for the man post Deewana. The story was about a cabaret performer Laila (Divya Bharti) in love with a rich father's son Karan (Shah Rukh Khan). Laila was abandoned by her mother and goes looking for her. The only thing is she isn't sure who among the three influential women is the one!

26 Years of Dil Aashna Hai directorial debut of #Hemamalini. (23-10-1992). It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti in the lead roles along with Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Kabir Bedi, Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh & Sonu Walia in pivotal roles and music by Anand-Milind. pic.twitter.com/BZfCoPJAEm — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) October 23, 2018

19 years later, another movie released titled Tell Me Oh Kkhuda starring Esha Deol and Arjan Bajwa. The film was directed by Hema Malini and it bears strong resemblance to Dil Aashna Hai. She goes out on a hunt to find her biological parents and there are three probabilities.

Guess if destiny entwines you with someone, you will have several ways to connect with the person. Esha Deol and Shah Rukh Khan are destined to have similar movies and directors.

