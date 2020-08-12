Vidyut Jammwal stars in Khuda Haafiz. Of course, there is an element of action, but the actor also shows us a new shade. For the first time, he will also be a romantic hero, alongside being the action star that he is. "For me, it is for the first time for sure. But there is a first time for a lot of things in your life," Vidyut says in an exclusive interview with Latestly. "As an actor, I am glad that I got this at the right point in my life. I met the right people - my director, my co-star Shivaleeka, my producer. I am quite excited. I am happy with the response so far. I am hopeful that everything goes well." [Exclusive] Khuda Haafiz Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi Recalls When She Was an Assistant Director (Watch Video).

Well, that was reel life. We further asked Vidyut about his first memories of love and romance in real life. He says, "I remember there was this girl whom I really liked. I was about 19. She used to live in Lucknow. And in those days, you had to travel by train. So, I took a train and reached Delhi station, and told her that I coming."

He continues, "There were only landlines in those days. And dads used to sit next to landlines only. I called and told her when I crossed Delhi. Then, I reached Lucknow station and every time I dialled her number, her father picked up the phone."

"Finally, I told the father if I could speak to the girl and he said she is not there," he reveals. "I returned without meeting her."

But that was not the end. Vidyut says, "I fell in love with her even more after that." AWWWW!

Shivaleeka Oberoi stars as the female lead with Vidyut in Khuda Haafiz. Vidyut plays a simple man, affected by the recession, who has to save his wife from the flesh trade after she is abducted. Khuda Haafiz releases on August 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

