Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan has died. He was hospitalised in Bengaluru for he was suffering from a chest infection for the past couple of years. Pooja Bhatt started a fundraiser for his family who was unable to afford the expenses of the medical bills. Fans had come together to donate money for the actor's treatment. Pooja shared on Twitter that the actor died earlier. Faraaz was best known for starring in movies like Fareb and Mehendi alongside Rani Mukherji. But did you know Faraaz was the first choice to play the male lead in Maine Pyar Kiya? Faraaz Khan, Fareb and Mehndi Actor, Passes Away; Pooja Bhatt Condoles Demise Of Bollywood Actor.

The actor's career trajectory would have been very different if only he had starred in the Rajshri Productions' film. But, fate had different plans for him. It is reported that the actor fell sick after being signed on for the film and had to be replaced. Salman Khan was cast as the new lead, and, the rest, as they say, is history. The movie made Salman an overnight star. Film's female lead Bhagyashree also became a star, although she bid goodbye to her acting career soon enough.

Watch Faraaz Khan's Song O Humsafar Dil Ke Nagar Here:

In fact, when the news about Faraaz's illness reached Salman, he extended monetary help. Faraaz's brother said that they will forever be grateful to Salman for his help. Alas, all the prayers, wishes and help could not save Faraaz. May his soul rest in peace. After Help From Salman Khan, Faraaz Khan's Brother Says 'We Will Forever Be Grateful'.

Faraaz was last seen in Shyam Ramsay's TV show, Neeli Aankhein.

