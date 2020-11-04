Faraaz Khan, known for his works in films such as Fareb and Mehendi, has passed away. The Bollywood actor was being treated at a hospital in Bengaluru. Faraaz, who was battling for life since a few weeks, passed away on November 4, 2020. He was reportedly battling for cough and a chest infection for nearly a year for almost a year, and was also suffering from a neurological disorder. Pooja Bhatt has shared a post on Twitter and confirmed the demise of Faraaz Khan. Faraaz Khan Is Battling For Life In ICU, Pooja Bhatt Requests Fans To Contribute To The Fundraiser Set Up For Veteran Actor.

Pooja Bhatt wrote, “With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill.” Who is Actor Faraaz Khan Battling For Life In ICU? Here's All You Need To Know About Rani Mukerji's Mehndi Co-Star.

Pooja Bhatt On Faraaz Khan’s Demise

On October 14, Pooja Bhatt had tweeted about actor Faraaz Khan battling for life and his family was in need of financial help for further treatment. Also the actor's brother Fahmaan Khan had urged people to donate for the medical expenses. Few days later, Kashmera Shah shared that superstar Salman Khan had come forward to help the actor. Fahmaan, who was thankful for the support from the actor had told Mirror, “We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life.” We express our heartfelt condolences to the family members and all loved ones. RIP, Faraaz Khan!

