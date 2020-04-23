Farhan Akhtar Turns Cameraman and Assists Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar As She Cooks Mushroom Pasta for Him (Watch Video)

Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar (Photo Credits: Insta)

Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are quarantining together and often share sneak-peek from their lockdown diaries on social media. From baking cookies to sharing loved up selfies, both of them are very much connected to their fans via Instagram. Recently, to kill boredom, Shibani turned into a chef and was seen cooking for her man. The girl took to her Insta and shared a video in which she can be seen making mushroom pasta whereas Farhan is seen shooting the video. While the video was all about pasta making, fans went gaga over the blingy ring on Shibani's finger. Sparkling!!!! Farhan Akhtar is Enjoying Home-Baked Cookies in Quarantine, Courtesy Shibani Dandekar (View Pic).

Elaborating on the video, Shibani is seen showing fans a step-by-step guide on how to make healthy pasta at home. However, looks like the babe is not that good with cooking and missed adding salt to the pasta, but later adds it. The video also sees Shibani getting scared for a second as she sees accidental flare-up of the gas. In the caption of the post, Dandekar expressed how she has made this dish a thousand times and still she messed up. Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to Marry In 2020?

Check Out Shibani's Pasta Making Process Below:

What a fun time the couple had during their pasta making time! Meanwhile, Farhan and Shibani often churn headlines for their wedding rumours. The two were reported to get hitched by the end of this year but due to coronavirus outbreak, they had to push the date. Well, an indeed good decision taken by the couple. Stay tuned!