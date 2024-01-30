Fighter, which was released on January 25, had a great opening weekend, collecting Rs 128 crore in India. Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, was hopeful to continue director Siddharth Anand's winning track record at the box office when it comes to action entertainers, with Bang Bang, War and Pathaan all doing wonders at the box office. Pathaan, which was released last year in the same period, is not only the biggest hit of the director but also one of the highest Hindi grossers of all time. Fighter vs Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Outflies Hrithik-Roshan's Aerial Actioner By Miles in Their Opening Weekend Collections!

However, while Pathaan continued the momentum after an excellent opening weekend (where it earned Rs 280 crore in India) in the days afterwards, the same cannot be said about Fighter. Battling mixed responses from critics and audiences, Fighter sees a major dip in collections on its first Monday, earning only Rs 7 crore, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama. The previous Sunday, the film had earned Rs 30.20 crore.

Watch the Trailer of Fighter:

The report further states that there is a big possibility that Fighter might wrap up its lifetime collections in India in the range of Rs 160 to Rs 180 crore. This could be disappointing since the aerial actioner, thanks to its admittedly impressive dogfight scenes, is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 260 crore. Fighter Cast Salary: Here’s How Much Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover Got Paid for Siddharth Anand’s Film.

Check out Box Office Earnings (India) of Siddharth Anand's Film Before Fighter and Post Anjaana Anjaani:

Bang Bang! - Rs 181.03 crore

War - Rs 318.01 crore

Pathaan - Rs 543.05 crore

If Hungama's prediction comes true, then Fighter would be the director's least-grossing action movie ever, and that's surely a bummer. As for Hrithik Roshan, his last film - Vikram Vedha - was also a box office disappointment, earning Rs 78.66 crore in India. Fighter Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Aerial Actioner Gets Grounded By Its Generic Storytelling Beats.

So what went wrong with Fighter? It looks like, despite the anti-Pak jingoism hyped in the trailers, Fighter didn't appeal to the masses enough to drive them to the theatres. War movies have rarely worked at the Indian box office since the 1997 film Border, with the exception being Uri: The Surgical Strike, and that had more to do with the timing of its release. Also, since Fighter deals with aerial action, many feel it is a niche genre for the mainstream audience, unlike in the West, where films like Top Gun and its sequel made big bucks.

