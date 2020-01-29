Filmfare Awards 2020: Amidst Call For Cancellation, Bhumi Pednekar Moves To Assam's Bihu Dance In The First Promo (Watch Video)

Photo Credit: Twitter

Filmfare Awards 2020 is going to be held in Guwahati, Assam. This is the first time that such a huge film event is being organised in the state. It was a matter of pride to host such a huge event in Assam earlier but owing to the CAA protests, many Assamese artists have appealed to the Government to cancel the ceremony. 57 leading Assamese personalities from various fields said the award ceremony, scheduled in February, should not be held in view of the ongoing massive protests against the amended Citizenship Act. While that's on, Bhumi Pednekar shared the first promo of the event where she is seen dancing to the beats of Bihu, Assam's traditional dance. Prominent Personalities Appeal to Assam Govt to Cancel Proposed Filmfare Awards

The video looks more like a Tourism video than a promo but we totally like it. There's something about Bihu that makes you feel happy. Bhumi looked really pretty in the traditional garb of the state. Check it out here...

The event will be held on February 15 in Guwahati. During the signing of the MoU between the Assam Government and Times Group's Worldwide Media, Vineet Jain, Vineet Jain (managing director, Times Group), had said, "The awards will strengthen the bond between Assam and the biggest entertainment industry in Asia — Bollywood." All that is great but given the boycott call, will it be a peaceful one?