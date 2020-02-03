Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 Technical and Short Film Winners: Hrithik Roshan’s War, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri Score Major Wins (See Full List)

One of the oldest award ceremonies in India, Filmfare Awards, is all set to arrive with its new edition this year. With a new sponsor in Amazon, Filmfare Awards 2020 has announced its major nominations list some time back with films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, Sonchiriya, War getting some major nominations. In a curtain-raiser that happened in the late night of February 2, 2020, at Guwahati, Assam, not only were the nominations announced but also the winners of the technical fields and short films. Filmfare Awards 2020: Amidst Call For Cancellation, Bhumi Pednekar Moves To Assam's Bihu Dance In The First Promo (Watch Video).

So awards for categories like Best BG score, Choreography, VFX, Action Choreography, Cinematography et al were announced with War, Gully Boy, Uri getting the maximum honours. Even the much-criticised Kalank won the Best Choreography award for "Ghar More Pardesiya" song. Ace designer Manish Malhotra for a special award for his work in Bollywood fashion. Filmfare Awards South 2019 Full Winners List: Rangasthalam, Joseph and Nathicharami Win Big in Different Categories.

Check out the winners below:

Best Background Score - Gully Boy (Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective)

Best Choreography - "Ghar More Pardesiya", Kalank (Remo D'Souza)

Best Cinematography - Gully Boy (Jay Oza)

Best Action - War (Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus)

Best Costume - Sonchiriya (Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir)

Best Editing - Uri: The Surgical Strike (Shivkumar V Panicker)

Best Production Design - Gully Boy (Suzanne Caplan Merwanji)

Best Sound Design - Uri: The Surgical Strike (Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee, Nihar Ranjan Samal)

Best VFX - War (Sherry Bharda, Vishal Anand For YFX)

Short Film Award Winners

Best Short Film (Fiction) -Bebaak

Best Actor (Male) In A Short Film - Rajesh Sharma (Tindey)

Best Actor (Female) In A Short Film - Sarah Hashmi (Bebaak)

Best Short Film (Non-Fiction) - Village Of A Lesser God

People’s Choice Award for Best Short Film - Deshi

30 Years of Outstanding Contribution to Bollywood Fashion - Manish Malhotra