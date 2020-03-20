Flashback Friday: Ranveer Singh Shares a Pic on Instagram from His Theatre Days, And You’ll Be Amazed to See This ‘Gem’!

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A host of celebrities are maintaining social distance, self-quarantining, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Many shoots have been stalled due to this outbreak. During such a period, many celebs are trying various methods to get themselves engaged at home by doing something productive. While some celebs have opted for self-care and fitness routine, many others are finding time to read books, some of them are trying hands in culinary, and much more. But looks like Ranveer Singh has decided to dug into some of his old pictures, and he has found a ‘gem’. Ranveer Singh Starrer ’83 Will Not Release on April 10, 2020; Kabir Khan Directorial Put on Hold Due to COVID-19 Outbreak.

Ranveer Singh has shared a perfect flashback photo today. He has found a picture from his theatre days and shared it on Instagram. We must say, the actor was stylish even back then. This pic is from the play titled Carry On At The Keyhole that was directed by Dinkar Jani. He captioned the pic as, “Rummaging through my pictures. Found this gem I’ll never forget these days”. It was obvious fans and celebs would rain comments on this throwback pic. Vicky Kaushal responded saying, ‘Je baat!!!’, whereas Zoya Akhtar commented saying, ‘Let’s do a play!’ Zee Cine Awards 2020 Winners: Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu Win Big At the Prestigious Award Ceremony (View Pics).

Here’s That Pic

Looks like Ranveer Singh has decided to share some amazing old pics during this self-isolation time. He has shared another pic in which he can be seen ‘chilling’ with his sister. This bachpan ka pic with elder sis Ritika Bhavnani is just too cute to be missed. If you haven’t seen it yet, check it out right away!

Chilling Scenes - Ranveer And Ritika

On the work front, Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 has been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak. The makers released an official statement mentioning the release of the film has been put on hold. The other films lined up for the actor are Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht.