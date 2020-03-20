Ranveer Singh Starrer ’83 Will Not Release on April 10, 2020; Kabir Khan Directorial Put on Hold Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Ranveer Singh in 83 The Film (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh starrer ’83, which is also known as 83 The Film, was scheduled to be released on April 10, 2020. This multi-starrer flick was one of the most awaited films of the year. However, due to the current scenario, the release of the film has been put on hold. The makers of ’83 have issued a statement in which they have mentioned that due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the growing health concerns, this upcoming Kabir Khan directorial has been put on hold. 83-The Film: Ranveer Singh Recreates Kapil Dev's Iconic World Cup Trophy Moment and The Pic is Filled With Pure Nostalgia!

While sharing this update across social media platforms, the makers captioned it as, “83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon!” The makers have not announced the next release date of this film. ’83 narrates former cricketer Kapil Dev’s journey and team India’s win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Suriya’s 2D Entertainment Stops Filming and Post Production of Ongoing Projects Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Announcement On Postponement Of ’83

’83 is not the only film that has been postponed. Several other Bollywood, Hollywood and regional language films that were scheduled to be released in March and the first week of April have been pushed. Several theatres across the country have been shut down until further notice. It is been done for the safety of each and every individual, to avoid mass gatherings and prevent the spread of coronavirus. The makers of ’83 have requested fans to ‘take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved one’. Stay tuned for further updates!