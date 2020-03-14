Zee Cine Awards 2020 Winners List: Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu Win Big At the Prestigious Award Ceremony (View Pics)

Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zee Cine Awards 2020 was conducted as a closed-door shoot on March 13 and it was cancelled for general public in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Keeping in mind the safety of each and every individuals, this star-studded event was held last evening for which a host of celebs were seen in attendance. Bollywood stars walked in style for the glamorous award ceremony and the pics of it have started doing rounds on the internet. Well, fans are eager to know who all won at Zee Cine Awards 2020, and here are the names! Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu have taken home the prestigious trophies! Zee Cine Awards 2020: Videos of Hrithik Roshan, Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh’s Performances from the Star-Studded Event Hit the Internet, and They Are Mind-Boggling!

Ranveer Singh posted on Instagram earlier today, flaunting the trophies he won at Zee Cine Awards 2020. He won the Best Actor Award in a Leading Role (Male) for Gully Boy. He also won the Best Onscreen Pair and also the Best Song of the Year for Gully Boy. Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actor Award in a Leading Role (Female) for Badla. She shared a pic of her trophy on her Insta story and mentioned, ‘The first one for “Naina Sethi”’. Ayushmann Khurrana won Entertainer of the Year award. ‘Gully Boy’ Ranveer Singh Flaunts the Trophies He Won at Zee Cine Awards 2020, but Deepika Padukone Cannot Take Her Eyes Off Her Husband.

Ranveer Singh – Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) For Gully Boy

Zee Cine Awards 2020 Winners (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu – Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) For Badla

Zee Cine Awards 2020 Winners (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana – Entertainer Of The Year

Zee Cine Awards 2020 Winners (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan – Best Actor In A Comic Role For Pati Patni Aur Woh

#ChintuTyagi ne jitaya👨🏻 Best Actor in a Comic Role 🙏🏻🏆 #ZeeCineAwards2020 “Pati ka role kyun karna hai? Muchhon wala character kyun karna hai? Weight kyun badhana hai?” Isiliye doston, isiliye!! ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/bqqIk7eWZQ — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 14, 2020

Arijit Singh – Best Playback Singer (Male) For Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Sachet-Parampara – Best Music For Kabir Singh

Siddhant Chaturvedi – Best Debut Actor (Male) For Gully Boy

Bosco-Ceasar – Best Choreography For Jai Jai Shiv Shankar From War

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bosco Leslie Martis (@boscomartis) on Mar 13, 2020 at 10:57am PDT

Parvez Shaikh, Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Franz Spilhaus – Best Action For War

Heartiest congratulations to all the winners! Don’t forget, Zee Cine Awards 2020 will be aired on March 28 and y’all will get to watch all that happened at the star-studded event.