Zee Cine Awards 2020 Winners List: Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu Win Big At the Prestigious Award Ceremony (View Pics)

Zee Cine Awards 2020 was conducted as a closed-door shoot on March 13 and it was cancelled for general public in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Keeping in mind the safety of each and every individuals, this star-studded event was held last evening for which a host of celebs were seen in attendance. Bollywood stars walked in style for the glamorous award ceremony and the pics of it have started doing rounds on the internet. Well, fans are eager to know who all won at Zee Cine Awards 2020, and here are the names! Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu have taken home the prestigious trophies! Zee Cine Awards 2020: Videos of Hrithik Roshan, Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh’s Performances from the Star-Studded Event Hit the Internet, and They Are Mind-Boggling!
Ranveer Singh posted on Instagram earlier today, flaunting the trophies he won at Zee Cine Awards 2020. He won the Best Actor Award in a Leading Role (Male) for Gully Boy. He also won the Best Onscreen Pair and also the Best Song of the Year for Gully Boy. Taapsee Pannu won the Best Actor Award in a Leading Role (Female) for Badla. She shared a pic of her trophy on her Insta story and mentioned, ‘The first one for “Naina Sethi”’. Ayushmann Khurrana won Entertainer of the Year award. ‘Gully Boy’ Ranveer Singh Flaunts the Trophies He Won at Zee Cine Awards 2020, but Deepika Padukone Cannot Take Her Eyes Off Her Husband.
Ranveer Singh – Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) For Gully Boy
Taapsee Pannu – Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) For Badla
Ayushmann Khurrana – Entertainer Of The Year
Kartik Aaryan – Best Actor In A Comic Role For Pati Patni Aur Woh
Arijit Singh – Best Playback Singer (Male) For Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
Sachet-Parampara – Best Music For Kabir Singh
Siddhant Chaturvedi – Best Debut Actor (Male) For Gully Boy
Bosco-Ceasar – Best Choreography For Jai Jai Shiv Shankar From War
Parvez Shaikh, Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Franz Spilhaus – Best Action For War
Alhumdulilah its a great night tonight , Feeling really grateful on receiving @zeecineawards as Best Action for #War @war_thefilm . Really thankful to the Almighty Allah and The ENTIRE team of @war_thefilm !! We did it guys!!! Also swipe right and see how my is 🐱 is amazed after seeing this Trophy @zeecineawards 🥇! . . #zeecineawards2020 #war #bestactionmovie #stuntindia #awardnight
Heartiest congratulations to all the winners! Don’t forget, Zee Cine Awards 2020 will be aired on March 28 and y’all will get to watch all that happened at the star-studded event.