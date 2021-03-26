Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat is working hard to get a lean body for his upcoming film Fukrey 3. The actor says he has two weeks to achieve his goal! He shared a photograph of his workout on Instagram on Friday and spoke about his shredding cycle. Fukrey 3 Begins! Ali Fazal Shares A Picture From The Sets Of The Film.

The actor wrote: "On to my shredding cycle. Got to be ready for #Fukrey3 within 2 weeks. Gonna be an interesting challenge for my hustle buddy @sameerhansari! #TrainDirtyEatClean #getlean #leanmuscle #leanbody #shredding." On the work front, Pulkit will also be seen in the trilingual jungle adventure drama Haathi Mere Saathi where he features alongside Rana Daggubati. Richa Chadha Confirms Fukrey 3 with Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Others, Shares Video from their Virtual Table Read.

Check Out Pulkit Samrat's Instagram Post Below:

The Hindi version of the film, which was set to release on March 26, was recently postponed due to rising Covid cases. Only the Tamil and Telugu versions titled Kaadan and Aranya respectively -- are releasing on the scheduled date.

