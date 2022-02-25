Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi has released in theatres today. All eyes were on SLB’s leading lady, Alia Bhatt, who plays the role of the madame of a brothel. It was a different version of Alia that the audience got to watch. From her looks to her dialogues to her expressions, her transformation as Gangubai and her journey in the film has left everyone mighty impressed. Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Enthralling New Offering, Alia Bhatt’s Superlative Performance Is Simply Unmissable! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa in key roles. Ajay Devgn features in an extended cameo appearance. The film is based on S Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges’ book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews shared by the critics.

Hindustan Times – Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi creates a world of its own that's sleazy, violent, reckless but still overflowing with emotions. Showing the lanes of Kamathipura, one of the oldest red-light districts of Mumbai, Bhansali makes sure that he captures them in the most extravagant way.

Pinkvilla – Alia Bhatt once more delivers an exceptional performance with her flair, recklessness, authority with compassion and above all her dialect that remains consistent. Her eyes speak a thousand thoughts running inside her head in moments of helplessness or heartbreak.

Koimoi – It’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali trying to change his style and evolve as a filmmaker after 3 back to back blockbusters. Alia Bhatt helps him with her immaculate acting and attitude.

Times Of India – The beauty of the film lies in how it shows Gangu’s character transform through various stages in her life. The narrative takes time to build up, even slowing down along the way, but not without leaving an impact through some fiery dialogues and powerful moments.

India Today – The biggest litmus test for the film is the brave choice to cast Alia Bhatt as the lead for a character that seems not just larger than life but one that overshadows the actress as she takes on one of the biggest risk of her career. Alia takes on Gangubai with immense zeal and not just chews but goes for the kill at every possible opportunity.

So that’s what the critics have to say about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Share your thoughts about the film in the comments section below.

