Shantanu Maheshwari will be seen sharing screen space with actress Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Dancer-actor says getting to be a part of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film was a learning experience because his vision for every detailing on the movie is awe-inspiring.

Shantanu, who will be romancing Alia in the song 'Jab Saiyaan' in the film, said: "I have only one person to thank for this dream come true, it's Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir. When I got to know I have been selected, I was thrilled because I was getting to work with the best. Initially I was very nervous, but his passion is what drove me to perform better.

He added: "Getting to be a part of his film especially songs was itself a learning experience because his vision for every detailing on the film is awe-inspiring. Working with him and being part of the discussions that we use to have, has given me immense confidence and has enhanced my abilities as a performer."

Shantanu calls it an "honour and pleasure" to be directed by Bhansali. "If given a chance I will never lose an opportunity to work him with again." Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on February 25.