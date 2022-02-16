Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a series of clicks from Berlin that sees her in a white off-shoulder gown looking beautiful. FYI, the actress is abroad to attend Berlinale or Berlin International Film Festival of her next Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)