On the occasion of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 58th birthday, we were treated with the first teaser of his upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, Gangubai Kathiawadi is about a real-life brothel owner from Kamathipura who, in the '60s, had risen up in power and politics from the very place that gave her her identity. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and is scheduled to release on July 30 in theatres. Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Alia Bhatt Looks Impressive As the 'Godmother' of Kamathipura (Watch Video).

The teaser is bereft of Bhansali's trademark grandiose and is more contained and character-driven. It also showcases a rarely-displayed side of the actress in Alia Bhatt, who mostly plays urbane characters. While she had played a rough character in Udta Punjab earlier, her Gangubai is uncouth but more powerful than her unnamed abuse victim in the Abhishek Chaubey movie.

While we were impressed with the teaser overall, there was one note of discord that left us curious. It is a piece of BGM score played in the during 0:12 to 0:18, when the music actually begins to set in the teaser.

Watch the Teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi below:

If you find that tune familiar, well, join the club. For similar bars were used in Marvel Studios' first teaser of Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson. Watch the video below and particularly give attention to the score played from 1:12. Black Widow Trailer: From Iron Man 2 to Black Panther, Fans Find Interesting Callbacks in Scarlett Johansson's Superhero Film.

The Black Widow BGM score is slightly slower and has an additional bar, but the musical pieces feel similar. The score for Gangubai Kathiawadi is done by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara, while Lorne Balfe has scored the music for Black Widow.

Returning to the other aspects of the film teaser, we also find the vibe of the promo similar to that of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).