Black Widow Trailer: From Iron Man 2 to Black Panther, Fans Find Interesting Callbacks in Scarlett Johansson's Superhero Film

Stills from Black Widow Trailer (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The much-awaited Black Widow trailer featuring Scarlett Johannson in the lead is finally here on the internet. As expected, the Marvel fans are totally over the moon, given to the fact that the trailer is everything that they had NOT expected and yet better! This family drama and backstory of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow is untold and still remains a mystery despite a power packed trailer. However, the fans get to see the taskmaster's doing and the new black widows. Black Widow Trailer: Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Fights Other Black Widows in the Explosive New Promo (Watch Video).

Through the trailer we get to know how there are more than just one black widow. They are against Natasha's Black Widow who mindlessly work for the taskmaster. We also see the sisters bond and indulge in harmless banter occasionally and a bit of family drama. However, the hardcore Marvel fans are not ready to settle for less and hence are finding clues in the trailer. From Iron Man 2 to Black Panther, here are a few hints and callbacks spotted by the die hard fans that should not be missed.

Taskmaster Observes Iron Man 2 Fight

Black Panther Reference

Winter Soldier Is It?

Spider-Man Spotted

Comic Accurate Masks

On the other hand, the fans are also speculating that Black Widow might finally have the answer to a loophole found in Captain America: Civil War. The Avengers were shown battling against the Crossbones after which creation of Sokovia Accords happened. However, the audience are still unaware who Crossbones was working for. The fans are hoping to find some loose thread in this new flick now. In India, Black Widow will release on April 30, 2020. Stay tuned for more updates.