Producers Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale announced their upcoming film titled Garud inspired by the true events of the recent Afghan rescue crisis. It will hit the screens on August 15 next year. The movie is jointly produced by Ajay Kapoor Productions and Vikrant Studio. Releasing a teaser motion poster, the team has offered a glimpse into the patriotic film. Soorarai Pottru Remake: Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham - 5 Actors Who Can Play The Lead In Hindi Version of Suriya's Film.

Having backed films like 'Parmanu', 'Romeo Akbar Walter', Ajay returns to the same zone with his upcoming films 'Attack' and 'Garud', collaborating with Subhash after working together in 'Roy' and 'All Is Well'. Ajay said: "The film narrates an inspirational, patriotic story with a strong emotional connect, we are looking forward to mount the story on a large scale to give proper justice to the script." John Abraham’s ‘Attack’ to Clash with Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Locks the 2020 Independence Day Weekend!

Inspired by real events, Garud presents a fictionalised depiction of the rescue mission in Afghanistan, based on the story of an officer in the Garud Commando Force, a special forces unit of the Indian Air Force. Subhash added: "'Garud' is a very special project to me, I have been working on developing a script like this for a long time and I am glad that the film is finally materialising with a brilliant producer like Ajay Kapoor."

Check Out the Motion Poster Below:

Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale join hands to announce #Garud based on Afghan rescue crisis under the banners of Ajay Kapoor Productions and Vikrant studios and cast to be announced soon, film to release in theatres on 15th August 2022. pic.twitter.com/AB2n20dxeD — Ajay Kapoor Productions (@AjayKProduction) September 15, 2021

Offering an insight into the film, the motion poster presents the theme song 'Mera Bharat Hai Mahaan', composed by Ravi Basrur, who has also composed the background score of the film. The makers would be making an announcement of the cast and director soon. Written by the writer of 'Mission Mangal' Nidhi Singh Dharma, produced by Ajay Kapoor and Subhash Kale under the banners of Ajay Kapoor Productions and Vikrant Studio, Garud is slated to release in theaters on August 15, 2022.

