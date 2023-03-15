The shooting of the upcoming psychological thriller Gaslight, which stars Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, was completed in straight 36 days. Director Pavan Kirpalani, who is known for films such as Phobia and Ragini MMS, has an affinity towards the thriller genre. Gaslight Trailer: Disabled Sara Ali Khan Seeks Answers in This Murder Mystery Co-Starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh (Watch Video).

He shot Gaslight at Wankaner Palace in Gujarat on tight schedule and controlled budget. Talking about this, the director said: "I have shot Gaslight in 36 days and it's safe to say I can shoot a film within controlled budgets and tight schedules. With limited locations and detailed prepping, it is easier to shoot."

He further mentioned: "I spent a month doing workshops with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh for the film and they did a great job. They made everything look so effortless and helped create that sense of mystery which our shots required." Gaslight: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh's Murder Mystery to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31 (Watch Video).

Check The Trailer Here:

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri and 12th Street Entertainment, Gaslight will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023.

