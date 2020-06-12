Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan becomes the first Bollywood film to take the OTT route to release after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered cinema halls across the country. It ensued a lot of debate on whether or not it's the right move. Well, from what we discovered, it definitely is a winning move for the producers of the film. A Trade Expert on anonymity revealed to us that the Gulabo Sitabo has recovered 40-50% of its cost from its deal with Amazon Prime Video. Gulabo Sitabo Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana Are Amusing as the Flawed Leads in Shoojit Sircar’s Black Comedy

The Trade expert said, "The movie managed to get Rs 60 crore for getting an exclusive release on Amazon Prime Video. Had it released in normal circumstances, it would have earned somewhere around Rs 70-80 crore and the budget of the film is approximately Rs 37 crore. So I think it's a pretty good deal. They got an upside of 40-50%, also because there was no P and A cost involved."

When asked about Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi which will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the expert revealed, "The budget of the film is nearly Rs 15-18 crore and they sold it for Rs 25-30 crore. It is a good opportunity for small and medium filmmakers to directly come on OTT. It's a blessing in disguise for them as an alternative to theatres in circumstances like these."

Gulabo Sitabo starts streaming from today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).