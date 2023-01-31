Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film Gumraah gets a release date - the crime thriller based on true events is set to hit the big screens on April 7. Gumraah Release Date: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s Thadam Hindi Remake to Release in Theatres on April 7, 2023!

Aditya will be seen in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars and Mrunal will be seen playing a cop. This thriller film will showcase an intense face-off between Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. Thalapathy 67: Sanjay Dutt Joins Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film.

Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2023 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).