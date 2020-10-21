The theatrical release of the film Haathi Mere Saathi had to be postponed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The makers have now shared that this Hindi version, starring Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat, would be hitting the big screens on Makar Sankranti 2021. This film that has been titled as Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu, was scheduled to be released on April 2. But as the cinema halls had to be shut down due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the makers decided to delay the release date. Rana Daggubati Starrer Haathi Mere Saathi's Release Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Rana Daggubati would be seen essaying the role of a jungle man who lives with elephants, named Bandev. On the other hand, Pulkit Samrat would be playing the character Shankar. About the delay in theatrical release, Eros Now had earlier shared a statement that read, “In light of recent developments of COVID-19 coronavirus, our recent announcement regarding the scheduled release of Haathi Mere Saathi, Aranya and Kaadan stands changed. In solidarity with our partners, exhibitors, distributors, and audiences, we pray for health and happiness of all, and as we are monitoring the situation, we do hope we come back with a new release date soon.” Rana Daggubati Gives Transformation Goals As He Loses 30 Kg for Haathi Mere Saathi.

Update On Release Of Haathi Mere Saathi

Life begins and the jungle roars #HaathiMereSaathi, in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021 !! pic.twitter.com/asCKo9MIB1 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 21, 2020

Update On Release Of Kaadan

Fighting the pandemic has shown us that our forests have been fighting a growing pandemic of human destruction for a long time! When will this stop!? Lets create awareness with #Kaadan, releasing on Pongal 2021 only at a theatre near you! @TheVishnuVishal #PrabhuSolomon pic.twitter.com/Fs8UwE64Ed — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 21, 2020

This adventurous drama Haathi Mere Saathi has been helmed by Prabhu Solomon. The Hindi version also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. Stay tuned for further updates!

