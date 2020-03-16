Rana Daggubati Starrer Haathi Mere Saathi's Release Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 

Rana Daggubati Starrer Haathi Mere Saathi Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since the first look of Haathi Mere Saathi starring Rana Daggubati in the lead released, the excitement surrounding the project has been high. The actor will be starring in a much different role this time and especially even underwent a major physical change. Daggubati lost nearly 30 pounds for this role although unfortunately, it looks like we'll have to wait a little long to see that given that the film's release date has now been postponed. Due to Coronavirus scare currently, the film and TV industry in India are on a shutdown. Film shoots have been halted and movies such as new releases, Angrezi Medium have now been postponed for release. Rana Daggubati Calls Aranya an Incredible Film As the Trilingual Movie Is Shot in Four Forest Locations (Read Deets).

Now, the makers of Haathi Mere Saathi have released a statement regarding the film's release and that they will be providing a new release date soon. Sharing the announcement on Twitter, the Eros Now handle wrote, "Because health and safety comes above everything! Hope to see you guys soon at the theatres. Till then, stay safe!" The film was initially slated to release on April 2.

Check Out the Tweet Here:

Haathi Mere Saathi is also scheduled to release as Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. Rana is the protagonist in all three titles. While Pulkit Samrat plays Rana's parallel lead in the Hindi version, southern actor Vishnu Vishal essays the role in Kaadan and Aranya. The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar in a lead role. Rana Daggubati Starrer Haathi Mere Saathi to Release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on April 2, 2020.

The movie has been directed by Prabu Solomon and is inspired by the unfortunate event of humans encroaching upon the elephant corridor in Kaziranga, Assam.