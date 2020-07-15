She's gorgeous, stunning and a beauty to stare at 24 into 7. Yep, we are talking about the only 'Chikni Chameli' of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif. The diva who made her Bollywood debut in the year 1999 with Boom has come a long way in the showbiz. Today, she is considered to be among the A-listers in the business and also enjoys a fan following of more than 40 million on her Instagram. Well, the point we are writing this piece is because the actress celebrates her 37th birthday on July 16, 2020. However, seems like her fans can't keep calm and are all over the internet wishing the hottie on social media a day before the D-day. Yep, Kat has been receiving love from her fans in advance and it speaks volumes about her fanfare. Happy Birthday, Katrina Kaif! Hot Bikini Pics of the Gorgeous Beauty That Will Make You Fall in Love with Her All Over Again.

From sharing artwork, some sexy pictures to anything random, the wishes for the Bang Bang babe has been pouring in and how. Well, we know that the party and celebration is a day after, but who cares as love from fans is indeed precious. Here, check out some sweet advance birthday greetings for Kaif below. Katrina Kaif Sexy Images & Dance Song Videos For Download Online: ‘Chikni Chameli’, ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, ‘Kala Chashma’ & Other Best of Katrina Kaif Movie Tracks Are Must Play RN.

Just a few more hours to go for Katrina Kaif's Birthday 🎂😍❤#KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/C9KJkJ64ia — Analasha Saikia/He Replied (@AnalashaSS) July 15, 2020

come on let the madness begins #katrinakaif 🎈🥳🥳🥂🎂🍭♥️ https://t.co/USjnExZcfH — the thing is ...!! (@shad20145) July 15, 2020

Tomorrow is #KatrinaKaif 's birthday. One of my friends, who was her die hard fan, used to call it #Katrinastmas . So happy #Katrinastmas to all in advance. #HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif #HappyKatrinastmas 🎂🍫🍾🍷 pic.twitter.com/JxG54q99g3 — Pavitra Kumari 🇮🇳 (@PavitraKumarii) July 15, 2020

Few hrs to go for my barbie girl #KatrinaKaif 's birthday😍♥#HappyBirthdayKatrinaKaif in advance🎉 pic.twitter.com/karCb63QHz — HBD Barbie Girl Kattu ♥ (@AkshaysRagini) July 15, 2020

Well, after so much of pyaar for Kat in advance, we cannot wait for the born day. FYI, apart from being an actor, Kaif recently has also ventured into the beauty space with her brand 'Kay'. And not to forget, she is a stunner in the fashion and style department too. We wish her a happy 37th birthday. Stay tuned!

