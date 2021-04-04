Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to extend their wishes for Easter. Priyanka Chopra tweeted: "Happy Easter to everyone celebrating. Lots of love and joy!" Hema Malini wrote: "It is time for Easter celebrations! To all those who are celebrating the Resurrection of Christ, I wish all of you a wonderfully Happy Easter - it is a promise of better things to come!" Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker shared: "HAPPY EASTER!! May the Holy Spirit of this EASTER SUNDAY fill your home with hope, love, peace and... SAFETY! #Easter #EasterSunday #Easter2021." Easter Monday 2021 Date and Significance: Know More About the Day Celebrated After Sunday Ressurection.

Raveena Tandon posted: "May the Holy Spirit of Easter , fill your home with love, peace and joy #HappyEaster." Kajol shared a funny selfie and wrote: "Dashing thru the snow... no no sorry wrong holiday.. Happy Easter!" "Happppyyyy Easterrrrrrr from all of us. THANKGOD for home deliveries. Stay safe instafam and SUNDAY BINGE," posted Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Diana Penty tweeted: "Happy Easter everyone! May the risen Lord give us hope, peace and happiness in these trying times. Stay home, stay safe and much love." ‘Happy Easter’ Messages, Greetings & HD Images Trend on Twitter as Netizens Celebrate Easter Sunday 2021 aka Resurrection Sunday.

Preity Zinta expressed: "Happy Easter everyone Wish you all love, peace , happiness and good health always #HappyEaster #EasterSunday." Ranvir Shorey tweeted: "Happy Easter Sunday, all!" "Hey bunnies!! It's a Happy Easter Sundae! #HappyEaster," posted Aahana Kumra. Vivek Anand Oberoi posted: "Spend this Easter remembering what the holiday is all about - happiness, forgiveness and peace. Have loads of candies, bunnies and Easter eggs,Happy Easter guys! #Easter #HappyEaster #EasterSunday #stayhome."

Bollywood Celebs Share Easter Greetings

Priyanka Chopra

Happy Easter to everyone celebrating. Lots of love and joy! 🐣 pic.twitter.com/LjRf0Hc7DP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 4, 2021

Raveena Tandon

May the Holy Spirit of Easter , fill your home with love, peace and joy 🙏🏻 #HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/CJGdkp6eAT — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 4, 2021

Diana Penty

Happy Easter everyone! 🐣🐣🐣 May the risen Lord give us hope, peace and happiness in these trying times. Stay home, stay safe and much love ❤️ — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) April 4, 2021

Preity Zinta

Happy Easter everyone ❤️ Wish you all love, peace , happiness and good health always 😘 #HappyEaster #EasterSunday #Ting pic.twitter.com/ifBluM0XWp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 4, 2021

Hema Malini

Time for introspection and to send up thanks to the Almighty for the gift of life🙏 pic.twitter.com/wOs2iZXl2r — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 4, 2021

Kajol

“Dashing thru the snow... “ no no sorry wrong holiday.. Happy Easter 🐣 😅 pic.twitter.com/oSfz3uhIQ2 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 4, 2021

Ranvir Shorey

Happy Easter Sunday, all! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 4, 2021

Vivek Oberoi

Spend this Easter remembering what the holiday is all about - happiness, forgiveness and peace. Have loads of candies, bunnies and Easter eggs,Happy Easter guys!😄🍬🥚#Easter #HappyEaster #EasterSunday #stayhome — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 4, 2021

Ashutosh Gowariker

HAPPY EASTER!! May the Holy Spirit of this EASTER SUNDAY fill your home with hope, love, peace and... SAFETY! #Easter #EasterSunday #Easter2021 pic.twitter.com/jxoZI8nA7P — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) April 4, 2021

Aftab Shivdasani

Dhvani Bhanushali

It's time for a bunny hop into a new dawn with new hopes.🐰 Wishing y’all a sparkling #Easter ✨ — Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanivinod) April 4, 2021

Aftab Shivdasani shared: "Happy Easter everyone. Love, light, peace." Music composer Pritam tweeted: "May your lives be replenished with hope and the joyful spirit of Easter Happy #Easter to you and your loved ones!" Singer Adnan Sami wrote: "HAPPY EASTER everyone!!" Singer Dhvani Bhanushali shared: "It's time for a bunny hop into a new dawn with new hopes. Wishing y'all a sparkling #Easter."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2021 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).