Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's meal outings with AAP minister Raghav Chadha have been grabbing eyeballs, of late. While both Parineeti and Raghav have been tight-lipped about their companionship, Parineeti's Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu seems to have put a stamp of approval on the equation between the two. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Are Getting Married, Confirms Harrdy Sandhu.

Recently, Sandhu said that he is very "happy that it's finally happening" and that the Ishaqzaade actress is finally taking the plunge. He wished her "all the luck". The ''Bijlee Bijlee'' hitmaker also revealed that they would discuss marriage when they were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga.

He told DNA, "When we were shooting for Code Name: Tiranga, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that 'I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy'". Sandhu also shared that he has already spoken with the actress and has congratulated on the soon to happen union. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Wedding: Rakhi Sawant Goes 'Wow' Over the Rumoured Couple's Marriage News (Watch Video).

Check The Tweet Here:

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their union on Tuesday. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!" he tweeted.

