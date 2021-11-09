Harshvardhan Kapoor is only a few films old but he has managed leave an impact on the audience. The actor has chosen an off beat track for his career. Starting with a semi-period film Mirziya and experimenting with a vigilante flick like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, the Kapoor son has made it clear that he isn't here to take the tried and tested route. Being Anil Kapoor's son, he got the looks and style engraved in his DNA. Hence, he is effortlessly stylish. So on his birthday, let's take a look at his few outfits that can only look good on him. Harshvardhan Kapoor Birthday Special: Translating a Casual Nonchalance Exceptionally Well Into a Dapper, Non-Fussy Fashion Arsenal!

Eyes on me

Penny for your thoughts, Mr Kapoor?

Looking at you

Ready and me

Just so fine

Harshvardhan was recently seen in Netflix's anthology series Ray and was hugely appreciated. Here's one actor who is waiting for that one role which will give him his due as an artist.

