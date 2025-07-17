Krishna Shroff is set to make her reality show debut with the upcoming series Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, and she hopes the experience will bring her closer to the values her father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, has always stood for. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’: Ayesha Shroff Proudly Shares Daughter Krishna’s Daring Stunt Photo; Jackie Shroff Calls Her ‘Bindas Bheed.’

Krishna Shroff Shares Teaser of Show ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee TV (@zeetv)

Father Jackie Shroff’s Reaction

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the star kid shared that her father, , is actually more excited than anyone else about participation in the rural-based reality show. When asked about her father’s reaction to her taking up Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Krishna said, “He’s actually more excited than anyone else. This kind of lifestyle—simple living and minimalism—is exactly how he prefers to live. So, he’s thrilled. I think after this experience, I’ll be able to relate to his values even more deeply.” “As for my brother, he keeps asking me, “Are you sure you want to do this?” because he knows the kind of lifestyle I lead. But I think I’m going to surprise him. He’ll be proud of me.” Krishna Jackie Shroff Flaunts Belly Button Piercing in Hot Black Bralette With Booty Shorts and Overcoat (View Pics)

Krishna Shroff Shares Picture With Father Jackie Shroff – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff)

Entering This Journey With an Open Mind and Heart, Says Krishna Shroff

Talking about what drew her to Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Krishna Shroff shared, “I think with this show, there’s such a great opportunity to learn. I’m entering this journey with an open mind and an open heart. I'm excited to embrace it fully and pick up life skills and experiences that I can bring back and apply in my daily life. I'm especially looking forward to learning not just from the villagers we’ll be interacting with, but also from the other women on the show. They are such strong, independent individuals, and I believe there’s so much to take away from their journeys as well.”

Krishna Shroff's Biggest Challenge!

Speaking about what she anticipates to be the toughest part of the experience, the fitness enthusiast mentioned, “Cooking, definitely! It’s something very new and unfamiliar to me. But I think that’s what will make it entertaining for the audience—to see urban women like us try to navigate such situations. At the end of the day, we’re doing this to entertain, and if it brings a few laughs, then we’re doing our job right. But I also believe there’s so much to learn along the way, and I hope we all come out of it better for it.” Jackie Shroff Turns 66! Tiger and Krishna Shroff Shares Heartfelt Birthday Posts to Wish Their Daddy Dearest.

Rannvijay Singha To Host Zee TV’s ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’

Zee TV’s upcoming unconventional reality show, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, will feature 11 self-reliant urban women stepping away from their modern lifestyles to immerse themselves in the challenges of rural India. The show will be hosted by Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).