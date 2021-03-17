When it comes to his menu of choice, Hrithik Roshan does put forth a serious face. In an Instagram picture he has posted, the actor looks into his laptop screen intensely. He says he is missing samosa. "Don't be fooled by the serious face. It's a menu. #itakemyfoodveryseriously #missinmysamosas," he wrote as the caption. Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor Ooze Glamour On Femina Magazine Cover.

Speaking about his professional life, Hrithik has been roped in as the lead for the Indian adaptation of popular English series The Night Manager. The actor will essay an Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston .Hrithik Roshan Named ‘Sexiest Asian Man of the Decade’, Beats Vivian Dsena and Shahid Kapoor.

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

It is the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre. The Indian adaptation will start shooting in Mumbai in April.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2021 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).