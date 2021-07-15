Actor Meezaan Jaffrey said he had a blast filming the song "Chinta na kar" for the upcoming film Hungama 2. Meezaan said: "I am so thrilled to receive so much love from the audience. Chinta na kar is a beautiful composition, and we had a blast shooting it. I hope they shower the film with the same love." Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Teaser: Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan Jafri’s Dance Moves Are the Highlight of This Hungama 2 Song (Watch Video).

Starring Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash, the song is composed by Anu Malik. Malik said: "It is one of my favourite songs from the album. Honestly, I am humbled by the kind of response it is generating within a day of its release." Hungama 2: Shilpa Shetty Shares Experience of Working With Filmmaker Priyadarshan in His Next.

Watch Hungama 2 Song Chinta Na Kar Below:

"Hungama 2" will premiere on July 23. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Ashutosh Rana, and is directed by Priyadarshan. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

