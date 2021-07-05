Actress Shilpa Shetty shared the teaser of Chura ke dil mera 2.0 on Monday. The song, a recreation of her popular number in the 1994 hit Main Khiladi Tu Anadi, features in her upcoming comedy Hungama 2. The actress took to social media and shared a small video clip of the song. "After a looonnggg wait, but at last... Presenting the teaser of #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0 Full song out tomorrow @ 11.11 am! #Hungama2 With love and gratitude," wrote Shilpa Shetty on Instagram. Hungama 2 Confirmed As Minnaram Remake; 7 Times Priyadarshan Remade His Own Malayalam Hits and How They Fared at the Box Office! (LatestLY Exclusive).

In the reprised version, Shilpa grooves with Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey's son. They recreate the signature pelvic thrusts from the song that featured Shilpa with Akshay Kumar. The full song will be released on Tuesday. Comments started pouring in on Instagram page within minutes. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote: "Wow!!" Sophie Choudhary wrote: "Womannnn!! UFF" Hungama 2 Trailer: Meezaan Jafri, Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal Promise a Laugh-Riot In Priyadarshan’s Minnaram Remake (Watch Video).

Hungama 2 Song Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa was last seen in the film "Apne" in 2007. She makes her comeback in films with "Hungama 2". Directed by Priyadarshan, the film casts Shilpa and Meezaan with Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. The film will be released on July 23 on OTT. Shilpa's other upcoming film is director Sabbir Khan's "Nikamma", alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

