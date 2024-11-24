Ranbir Kapoor never rests, does he? The Bollywood star on Saturday (November 23) was seen attending his cousin Aadar Jain's roka ceremony with Alekha Advani. On Sunday morning, Ranbir was clicked arriving at the Mumbai airport as he jetted off to attend the 55th International Film Festival (IFFI) in Goa. The Animal star looked dashing in a black ensemble. At IFFI 2024, Ranbir will join filmmaker Rahul Rawail for a special session to honour his grandfather Raj Kapoor's birth centenary. IFFI 2024: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Attend Film Festival in Goa Ahead of Their Wedding (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor Jets Off to Goa for IFFI 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)