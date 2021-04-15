Actress Ileana D'Cruz dazzles in white, in her latest Instagram post that she shared on Thursday. In the image, Ileana wears an ivory coloured low-neck, cut-out crop top paired with a linen shirt. She completed the look with thin gold chains and earrings. Ileana D’Cruz Calls Herself a ‘Sun Baby’ As She Posts a Sunkissed Picture.

As caption, the actress chose the sun and glitter emojis. Ileana's latest release was the digital film "The Big Bull", starring Abhishek Bachchan. Ileana D’Cruz: I’m Hungrier Now for Work Than When I Started Out.

Ileana D’Cruz's Gorgeous Smile!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana D’Cruz's Stunning White Outfit!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana D’Cruz Looks Pretty in White Cut-Out Crop Top

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

She will next be seen in "Unfair N Lovely", a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana, and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2021 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).