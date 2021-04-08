Actress Ileana D'Cruz has shared a sunkissed picture flaunting golden glow on social media on Thursday. Ileana posted the picture on Instagram, where she is seen taking a selfie. Sun rays add the extra sheen to her flawless skin. The Big Bull: Ileana D'Cruz Officially Comes on Board for this Abhishek Bachchan Starrer, Shares Her First Look (View Pic).

"Sun baby," she described herself in the caption. The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Big Bull. Abhishek Bachchan’s 'The Big Bull' to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8!

She is all set to star in Unfair N Lovely, a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana, and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

