Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan hit Netflix on March 7, marking Ibrahim's Bollywood debut. But is it worth watching? According to reviews out, the answer is NO. Helmed by Shauna Gautam, the film, which also features Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry in significant roles, fails to impress. The plot revolves around a privileged Delhi socialite who hires a middle-class student to pose as her boyfriend, but complications arise as real emotions develop. Critics have criticised Ibrahim's acting and described Khushi's performance as merely passable. The Gen-Z drama has also been deemed as "shallow" and "bland." Check it out. ‘Nadaaniyan’ Movie Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are Insufferable in This Clueless Campus Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

HT: "Ibrahim is faithful- not to the art but to that one constant confused/disgusted expression he has on his face. It’s his first film, okay. Then he should have prepared more. Who gives an exam without preparing? It’s a disappointing debut. Khushi Kapoor fares slightly well, as she has a tougher story arc, overcoming a broken family."

India Today: "See, the problem is not roasting an old formula. We are fine with that. It all basically comes down to becoming the Romeo-Juliet, Saleem-Anarkali and Raj-Simran of cinema, but the problem comes when you stop thinking beyond that. You can't just think of cinema as a boy-girl story, with some lazy family stuff in the background, forgettable songs, pretty clothes and too many lights." ‘Nadaaniyan’ Screening: Rekha, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor Attend Premiere of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Watch 'Nadaaniyan' Trailer:

NDTV: "Is Nadaaniyan WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) fare? Not really. It is happy skimming the surface of all it surveys. A film about the indiscretions and misadventures of teenage love should have been far more diverting."

India Forums: "Watching Nadaaniyan feels like being stuck in a never-ending loop of bad decisions, poor writing, and absurd storytelling. It's not just a bad film—it's an exhausting one. The plot is paper-thin, the performances are robotic, and the dialogues sound like they were written by someone who learned about Gen-Z culture through outdated Twitter threads."

After reading the not-so-great reviews above, would you still watch Nadaaniyan on Netflix?

