InCar Movie Review: InCar, directed by Harsh Warrdhan, tells the story of a young urban girl who is kidnapped in broad daylight in Haryana, India. A group of men kidnaps her and forces her to drive around the city before taking her to various locations to rape and eventually kill her. The gruesome account will make you squirm in your seat as you watch the protagonist's desperate attempt to flee the situation that has sealed her fate. This is an unsettling and unsettling watch that will require sense, sensitivity, and much-needed perspective to fully comprehend the story and its subtexts. InCar: Ritika Singh Gets Candid About the Survival Journey of a Kidnapped Girl in the Film.

On the surface, In Car appears to be a horrific account of the victim with a sense of repetition, as the protagonist is tortured and harassed both physically and mentally, but those scenes and sequences also carry strong underlying messages that represent the deeply rooted patriarchy and conditioning. From honour killings to sweeping stereotyping to the proverbial dirty male gaze, there are numerous instances and sequences to understand the wide range of topics the director wishes to cover in a single narrative. There are some challenging questions raised that must be addressed both individually and collectively.

Watch the Trailer of InCar:

Every time the abductors make lewd remarks or act in a beastly manner, you, as a viewer, understand where these words and actions come from- the system, society, and its structure expose the obvious flaws. To say the least, the men are depraved, desperate, and disgusting, and they are shameless in proclaiming their right to do whatever they want. "These urban girls have rich boyfriends for whom they can do anything! They wear make-up and perfumes and go to study, what for!, " says the culprit. Clearly, economic disparity and class division have not served anyone well, and the filmmakers do an excellent job of incorporating all of these elements into this disturbing story.

From the way the perpetrators choose their prey (the dark-complexioned, "boyish" looking, and skinny are outright rejected), to a lady constable who doesn't even raise a finger upon witnessing the abduction, to staff at a gas station who doesn't raise an alarm thinking the beaten and tormented victim is a normal case of fighting and domestic abuse in marriages. When the victim begs to get out of the car because she needs to relieve herself and eventually urinates in the car, the perpetrators respond to her situation - Didn't your parents teach you to 'control' your desires? InCar: Did You Know Ritika Singh Was Not Allowed To Wash Hair for 16 Days While Shooting the Film?

Mithun Gangopadhya's cinematography, particularly the drone shots of shifting landscapes, from complex urban to lush farm fields to dusty roads, adds a sense of urgency, desperation, and despair. In this narrative, where every minute counts, the visuals are just as important as the performances. The lines are cringe-inducing (as is the story's demand), and the sequencing is neat. The first half of the film is slow and repetitive, but the second half is fast and well-organised.

In terms of performances, Ritika Singh is impressive with the consistency she has maintained, and even lending the emotional arcs as she moves from the space of a sudden shock to haplessness to helplessness, and finally from desperation to liberation, is done impressively. Manish Jhanjolia's portrayal of the main plotter is effective and unforgettable. Sandeep Goyat, Gyan Prakash, and Sunil Soni are all exceptional artists.

Final Thoughts

Harsh Wardhan's InCar is unsettling, uncomfortable and thought-provoking. Watch it if you have the guts to digest the bitter reality around you.

Rating: 3.0

