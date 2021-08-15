The feeling that we get when we listen to "Teri Mitti" is unreal. The pride we feel when we listen to "Chak De India" is divine. And listening to Lata Mangeshkar remember that martyrs always makes a tear roll down our cheek. That's the magic that Bollywood weaves and creates some really emotional movies and songs to honour the martyrs. Our film industry's love for patriotic films is known to everyone. We have seen some really amazing films on the big screen in the past and it feels proud to see how beautifully these films chronicle the stories of our forefathers who sacrificed everything for their country. Independence Day 2021 Messages: WhatsApp Status Video, Facebook Quotes, Greetings and HD Images for 15th of August Celebration.

Some stories are told again and again while others are stories that take you by surprise. With these stories, the audience is also introduced to some beautiful songs that never go old. Listening to them makes you proud of our country and we have to give some credit to music composers and singers to introduce the audience to such nice songs. Today marks the 75th Independence Day for India and to celebrate the same, we decided to curate a list of some classic and some full of energy songs for you to listen. Indian Independence Day 2021 Wishes, HD Images & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate 75th Swatantrata Diwas With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Desh Bhakti Quotes.

Check it Out!

Teri Mitti From Kesari

Chak De India From Chak De India

Ae Watan From Raazi

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo

Jagga Jiteya From Uri

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera From Swades

With this, we hope that we have filled you with enough patriotism and energy to celebrate this day with full zest. Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day.

