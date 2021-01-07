Bollywood lost an epic legend in 2020, actor Irrfan Khan. An irreparable loss not just to his family, but to the industry and the world, given Irrfan also played notable roles in Hollywood films. And while we officially hate 2020, January 7, 2021 saw the actor's birth anniversary and he was fondly remembered by the Bollywood fraternity. One of Irrfan's co-stars to pay him a tribute was Priyank Chopra Jonas. Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 7 Quotes From His Movies That Make For Some Deep Food For Thought.

PC, who shared screen space with Irrfan in Saath Khoon Maaf, took to social media to share a picture with him and called him an "Incredible legacy." Apart from Priyanka, a host of other B-Town actors also paid their respects to Irrfan. Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 5 Times Irrfan Stole His Superstar Co-Actor's Thunder To Win Us Over!.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Irrfan Khan, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and had sought treatment in the UK for a year. However, he was rushed to the hospital on April 28, 2020 due to a colon infection and passed away on April 29, 2020. You are missed every single day Irrfan Khan... indeed a huge loss to the industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).