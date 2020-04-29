Irrfan Khan Death: Fans Mourn The Actor's Death, Offer Condolences On Twitter

Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is the saddest day for the Bollywood fraternity right now. Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away due to the neuroendocrine cancer. The actor was treating for the disease for a while now and was also in the meantime making screen appearance. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. His fans are right now in the state of shock and offering condolences on social media. Irrfan Khan Dies at 54: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Other Celebs Pay Condolences (Read Tweets).

An excerpt from the official statement reads, "i trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him." Here are the tweets of the fans.

RIP Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan you will always be missed. One of the finest actor of our industry. RIP brave soul.#IrrfanKhan — Anmol Palak (@anmol_palak) April 29, 2020

We Lost a Gem

R.I.P . Irfaan Khan. ChandraKanta to English Medium. What a great innings you had. India lost a finest actor. #RIPIrfaan #IrrfanKhan #IrfanKhan #RIP — Deepak Doddamani (@deepbaazigar) April 29, 2020

Unbelievable

So sad to hear that one of my favorite and National award winner actor @irrfank dies at the age 54. We lost one of the gem in entertainment world.#IrrfanKhan #RipIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/aVd7TubHsN — Sushil Kumar Yadav (@iSushilKrYadav) April 29, 2020

Truly Heartbroken

Legend Gone Too Soon

Today India lost one of the greatest talent, a legendary actor and a very kind soul. #IrrfanKhan My heart isn't ready to believe this news. He will be always there in our hearts. Rest in peace 🙏 sir You will always be remembered as a legend and one of the finest talent ever. pic.twitter.com/KiYdXhr1t0 — HRX×Kaabil (@Rkamraoriginal) April 29, 2020

A few days ago, his mother Begum Saeed passed away in Jaipur. However, the actor could not attend the funeral as he was not in the city. We pray that his family gathers strength and courage in this testing time.