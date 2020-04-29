Irrfan Khan Death: Fans Mourn The Actor's Death, Offer Condolences On Twitter
Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is the saddest day for the Bollywood fraternity right now. Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away due to the neuroendocrine cancer. The actor was treating for the disease for a while now and was also in the meantime making screen appearance. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. His fans are right now in the state of shock and offering condolences on social media. Irrfan Khan Dies at 54: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and Other Celebs Pay Condolences (Read Tweets).

An excerpt from the official statement reads, "i trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him." Here are the tweets of the fans.

A few days ago, his mother Begum Saeed passed away in Jaipur. However, the actor could not attend the funeral as he was not in the city. We pray that his family gathers strength and courage in this testing time.